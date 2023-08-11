Eye To The Sky: Here's Your Best Chance To Catch Perseid Meteor Shower

Considered the most scenic meteor shower of the year, viewers can enjoy spectacular sights each July and August.

The shower became active on July 17, and the number of meteors increase every night until the shower's peak, on Saturday, Aug. 12, and Sunday, Aug. 13, according to Royal Museums Greenwich (RMG).

The best time to step outside for a sky-gaze? Head out in the early-morning hours, before sunset, the week before or after the August peak.

According to RMG, the more sky you can see — away from trees, buildings, and bright lights — the better chance you have of catching a shooting star No telescopes or binoculars required.

The Perseid meteor shower is visible across all 50 states.

Happy sky-gazing!

