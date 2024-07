The intersection of Seminary Hill Road and Church Street in the Putnam County town of Carmel will be held up by road work that began on Wednesday, July 24, according to the Carmel Highway Department.

Highway Department officials advised motorists in the area to "be patient and allow extra time" as the work may hold up traffic.

Motorists can also use Willow Road as an alternate route around the work zone.

