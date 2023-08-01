'Everything's Destroyed': Alleged Serial Killer's Wife Speaks Out As New Photos Are Released

Heuermann’s 59-year-old wife, Asa Ellerup, and their two adult children returned to their Massapequa Park home in Nassau County on Thursday, July 27, where investigators spent 12 days looking for additional evidence in the case.

The extensive search of the property included digging up the backyard with a backhoe and using ground-penetrating radar.

Inside the “very cluttered” home, detectives recovered at least 279 weapons from a large basement vault along with boxes of evidence, said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney, who announced he would prosecute the case himself.

When Ellerup was finally allowed back inside, she found her family’s belongings piled in boxes and strewn across the floor, she told ABC News.

“Everything is destroyed,” Ellerup, who has filed for divorce from Heuermann, told the outlet. “(My children) have been crying themselves to sleep and I’ve been crying myself to sleep, too.”

She added that her adult son, who is developmentally delayed, has begun sleeping in a chair at night.

During their search, police also cut open the family’s couch and bathtub, ripped up their flooring, and left piles of debris, Ellerup’s attorney Robert Macedonia told CNN, adding that Ellerup has not been questioned by police.

The scene is now a constant reminder of Heuermann’s alleged killing spree, Ellerup told ABC News.

"Every time my kids go through something ... they open a box, "she told the outlet. "Every single time they cry."

GoFundMe For Heuermann's Family

Ellerup has since found support from an unlikely source: the daughter of Keith Hunter Jesperson, known as the "Happy Face Killer," who murdered at least eight women in the United States in the early 1990s.

Jesperson's daughter, Melissa Moore, has created a GoFundMe campaign to help Ellerup and her children with the divorce and "starting a new life."

"Today, I have an opportunity to use my voice to help Asa, who isn't in a place to speak about the terror and horror she and her family are experiencing at this moment," she said.

"While people may assume Asa has the funds to start a new life, the assumption is just that. We don't know the financial and verbal abuse she may have suffered."

The campaign had raised over $6,600 as of Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Heuermann has been charged with murder in the deaths of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, and Amber Lynn Costello. He is also the primary suspect in the disappearance and killing of Maureen Brainard-Barnes.

The women, all in their 20s and working as sex workers at the time of their murders, were found in December 2010 a grassy area of Gilgo Beach, a barrier island off Long Island’s south shore in the Suffolk County town of Babylon.

Their remains were among those of up to 18 people who were discovered in the area in 2010 and 2011 in what became known as the Gilgo Beach serial killings. Police believe the murders took place between 1996 and 2011.

Heuermann has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

He made his first appearance in Suffolk County Court on Tuesday afternoon.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Earlier Coverage:

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.