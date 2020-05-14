Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
You're Invited: Join Lord And Lady Carnarvon For Virtual Cocktails At Highclere Castle

Daily Voice
Content Partner: Highclere Castle Spirits
Made with grains and botanicals from Highclere Castle itself, the smooth taste and velvety finish of Highclere Castle Gin have made it an award-winner. Photo Credit: Facebook: Highclere Castle Gin
Hope to see you there! Photo Credit: Facebook: Highclere Castle Gin

What to wear… It’s cocktail hour at Highclere Castle, and you’re invited. There’s no better place to enjoy a Highclere Castle Gin cocktail than at the castle itself. So once you decide on your wardrobe (formal attire optional—this time), sit back with your cocktail in hand and let Lord and Lady Carnarvon share their stories that celebrate the best in life—and let you escape the world around you to a different time.

You can join countless virtual cocktail parties these days, but “Cocktails at the Castle,” live streamed on Facebook and Instagram, is one you won’t want to miss. Started when it became clear two months ago that visits to Highclere in England, the famed setting for television and cinema’s "Downton Abbey," would have to cease due to the COVID-19 pandemic spreading across the globe, the event has proven to be the most successful and largest virtual cocktail party anywhere.

You’ll find guests from all seven continents at a virtual cocktail party—featuring Highclere Castle Gin—hosted by Lord and Lady Carnarvon.

Facebook: Highclere Castle Gin

“It’s our way of staying connected and sharing stories with a community,” said Lady Carnarvon. “We hope the fortnightly virtual cocktails bring some light and laughter to our followers and supporters.”

Attendance has been high at these virtual events, with your hosts’ charms on full display as they recount delightful stories and the castle’s history. People are still talking about Lord Carnarvon explaining why the Hanky Panky cocktail reminded him of his grandfather from the last virtual cocktail party.

Until you can actually walk up the drive once again, why not join the virtual cocktail party at Highclere Castle hosted by Lord and Lady Carnarvon?

Facebook: Highclere Castle Gin

So choose your crystal and favorite Highclere Castle Gin cocktail and join the discussion. Upcoming events will be held:

  • Friday, May 15 at 4 p.m. Eastern Time
  • Friday, May 29 at 4 p.m. Eastern Time

For a little while, you just might forget the craziness that defines all our lives right now. We’ll see you there!

Visit Highclere Castle Gin on Facebook or Highclere Castle on Instagram to attend the live event from the estate’s Music Room. To learn more about Highclere Castle Gin, visit the Highclere Castle Spirits website.

Daily Voice produced this article as part of a paid Content Partnership with our advertiser, Highclere Castle Spirits

We are highly selective with our Content Partners, and only share stories that we believe are truly valuable to the communities we serve.

To learn more about Content Partnerships, click here.

