Enticing Minors Online: Hudson Valley Man Sentenced For Illegal Sexual Activity

Putnam County resident Marcelo Marin Vargas, age 45, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Tuesday, May 9 after pleading guilty to enticing minors to engage in illegal sexual activity over the internet, according to the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York.

According to federal officials, Vargas used a computer and the internet to persuade, entice, and coerce three underage girls to send him images and videos of themselves engaging in sexual activity.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of coercion and enticement of minors to engage in illegal sexual activity in September 2022.

In addition to his prison term, Vargas was also ordered to pay $3,000 in restitution to one of his victims.

"This sentence sends a clear message to those who would coerce and entice minors to engage in illegal sexual conduct over the internet: Hiding behind a screen will not save you," said US Attorney Damian Williams of the case.

Williams added, "We will find you and we will put an end to your victimization of children. Crimes like these cause real pain and create real victims.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.