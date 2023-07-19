End Of A 'Legacy': Prestigious University In Northeast Halts Admissions Perk

Wesleyan University, located in Middletown, Connecticut, announced on Wednesday, July 19 that it would formally end admission preference for applicants who are related to Wesleyan graduates, according to a statement from the university.

Legacy status played a "negligible" role in the university's admission process for years, the statement said, but in the wake of the recent Supreme Court decision that effectively ended affirmative action, the school decided to officially end the perk.

"An applicant’s connection to a Wesleyan graduate indicates little about that applicant’s ability to succeed at the University," the statement said. "We still value the ongoing relationships that come from multi-generational Wesleyan attendance, but there will be no “bump” in the selection process."

The Supreme Court's June 29, 2023 decision banned race-based admissions preference, a move that has been criticized as effectively giving white men a leg up in college admissions, according to Politico.

Wesleyan University said that its admissions process has never fixated on racial identifications or family affiliations, but instead takes an "individualized, holistic view" of each applicant.

The university said that ending legacy preference was "the easy part" in its quest to build a diverse, energetic learning environment.

The univeristy said it would continue to work on increasing diversity through methods including creating an annual scholarship program for a group of students from Africa, redoubling efforts to recruit veterans, and increasing financial aid support.

Wesleyan University was ranked the 18th best liberal art college in the nation by U.S. News and World Report.

