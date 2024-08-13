Fair 67°

Employee Nabbed In Abuse Case At Facility In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley man has been charged with two counts of allegedly endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person and forcible touching.

A Poughkeepsie man who worked at the Anderson Center for Autism in Staatsburg has been charged with alleged abuse of two residents.&nbsp;

Following an investigation, Dutchess County resident Garnet G. Collins, 50, of Poughkeepsie, was arrested on Sunday, Aug. 11.

According to Trooper Aaron Hicks of the New York State Police, Collins was an employee at the Anderson Center for Autism in Staatsburg, a hamlet of Hyde Park.

Hicks said the incidents involved two different residents at the center. Both victims were issued orders of protection from the court. 

Collins was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Sept. 26.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

