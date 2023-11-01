'Eddie Munster' Butch Patrick Spends Halloween At Popular NY Watering Hole

Butch Patrick, who portrayed the wolf-like son of Herman and Lily Munster on the hit CBS sitcom “The Munsters,” headlined the Halloween bash at Albany’s famed War Room Tavern on Tuesday night, Oct. 31.

“Hanging with Eddie Munster and HBO star Zach Erdem on Halloween at the War Room Tavern,” owner Todd Shapiro captioned a Facebook photo of the three men.

Patrick, age 70, raved about the visit on his own Facebook page, hailing the tavern as “very cool and decorated awesome.”

“Grandpa would’ve loved it here,” he said.

He also shared a photo of a black and white campaign poster from his former co-star Al Lewis’ failed run for New York governor in 1998. Lewis played the sarcastic, Dracula-lookalike Grandpa on the series.

“The Munsters” originally aired on CBS from September 1964 to May 1966.

Patrick and co-star Patricia Priest, who portrayed daughter Marilyn after the original actress, Beverly Owen, left, are the last surviving cast members.

He retired from acting in 1975, but has done occasional TV and film work, including cameo appearances on “The Simpsons” and the 2003 comedy film “Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star.”

Patrick and his wife live in Conway, Arkansas, where he curates a monster museum.

The War Room Tavern is located in Albany at 42 Eagle Street. Find out more on its website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.