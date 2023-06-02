E-Bike Caused Fire That Destroyed A Rockland County Barbershop

The fire took place in Rockland County at the Veloz Barbershop on Thursday, June 1, in Spring Valley in the Hillcrest area, said the Ramapo Police.

The fire started from an E-bike that was located at the front of the barbershop by the entrance, said Chris Kear, Rockland County Fire Coordinator.

"An employee said that she heard loud popping noises turned around and saw the bike on fire and then got everybody out the back door," Kear said.

There were no injuries.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Ramapo Police Investigations Unit with the assistance of the Rockland County Sheriff's Office BCI.

