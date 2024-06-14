Fair 83°

Duo Nabbed In Jewelry Store Burglary Spree Targeting Hudson Valley Businesses

Two suspects are behind bars in connection with a string of jewelry store burglaries that targeted businesses in the Hudson Valley and Connecticut.

Jaymark Jewelers in Cold Spring.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
In Dutchess County, police were called at around 4:30 a.m. Thursday, June 13, for a burglary in progress in Beacon at Sky Diamond Jewelers on Main Street.

As officers arrived, the suspects were seen driving away from the scene. 

Officers initially pursued the vehicle onto the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge but called off the chase “due to the unsafe speeds,” Beacon Police said.

Investigators determined that the suspects broke into Sky Diamond Jewelers by breaking the front door glass. 

That same morning, burglaries were also reported in Putnam County, at Jaymark Jewelers in Cold Spring, and in Fairfield County, at Jewelry Designs in Danbury.

According to police, two suspects were arrested in Newark, New Jersey in connection with the break-ins. Officers also recovered several pieces of stolen jewelry.

No other details, including the suspects’ identities, had been released as of Friday evening, June 14. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

