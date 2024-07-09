Fair 87°

SHARE

Duo Nabbed After Knifepoint Robbery In Hudson Valley, Police Say

Two suspects are behind bars in connection with an armed robbery in the region.

Main Street in the Town of Poughkeepsie.

Main Street in the Town of Poughkeepsie.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories

The Dutchess County incident happened at around 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 5, in the Town of Poughkeepsie’s Arlington neighborhood.

Officers responded to the area of Main Street near Raymond Avenue after the victim called 911 saying a man and woman threatened them with a knife and stole their property.

The victim was not injured.

While canvassing the area, police located two people matching the suspects’ descriptions: 25-year-old Ashley Rizzo and 41-year-old Keith Woodin, both of Hyde Park.

They were each arrested on suspicion of second-degree robbery. Woodin was additionally charged with menacing and criminal possession of a weapon.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department at 845-485-3670.

to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE