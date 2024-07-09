Duo Nabbed After Knifepoint Robbery In Hudson Valley, Police Say

The Dutchess County incident happened at around 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 5, in the Town of Poughkeepsie’s Arlington neighborhood.

Officers responded to the area of Main Street near Raymond Avenue after the victim called 911 saying a man and woman threatened them with a knife and stole their property.

The victim was not injured.

While canvassing the area, police located two people matching the suspects’ descriptions: 25-year-old Ashley Rizzo and 41-year-old Keith Woodin, both of Hyde Park.

They were each arrested on suspicion of second-degree robbery. Woodin was additionally charged with menacing and criminal possession of a weapon.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department at 845-485-3670.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.