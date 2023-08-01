Duo Critical Following PIP Crash In Rockland

The crash took place in Rockland County around 10:30 a.m., Sunday, July 30 on the parkway in Hillcrest, according to Trooper Steven Nevel.

According to Nevel, the driver observed a large tree limb blocking the driving lane causing them to take evasive action to avoid striking the object.

The driver then lost control of the Mazada causing the vehicle to overturn and strike a tree, he added.

The report of the limb in the roadway has not been confirmed, but it is being investigated, police said.

The unidentified driver and the passenger were transported via helicopter to the hospital in serious condition. They were eventually transported to Westchester Medical Center in critical condition.

Speed is being looked into as a factor, Nevel added.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

