Drunk Driver Hits Mailboxes, Drives Across Lawn In Rockland, Police Say

A 70-year-old Hudson Valley man was charged with DWI after he allegedly lost control of his vehicle and drove across a lawn, sideswiping a row of mailboxes.

The area of the crash. Photo Credit: Pixabay via diegoparra/Google Maps
Kathy Reakes
Rockland County resident Peter Didenko, of Haverstraw, was arrested around 4:15 p.m. Saturday, May 20 in Stony Point, said Lt. Greg Becker, of the Stony Point Police.

Didenko was found by Stony Point Police patrol officers in the area of Central Highway and Route 210 when they responded to a call for a one-car accident. 

Becker said Didenko was heading eastbound on Route 210 when the crash occurred.

Didenko was processed and released on an appearance ticket. He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, June 8.

