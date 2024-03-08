Drug Task Force Raids Apartment, Shuts Down Hudson Valley Fentanyl Operation

The raid occurred in Dutchess County on Thursday, March 7 on South Clinton Street in the city of Poughkeepsie.

According to Det. Sgt. Adam Harris, the Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office Drug Task Force received numerous complaints about an apartment reportedly being used to distribute fentanyl and other dangerous drugs to vulnerable community members.

Residents in the area also reported being threatened by individuals in this apartment and they feared for their safety, Harris said.

The task force initiated an investigation resulting in the apartment being identified as well as multiple subjects selling fentanyl, Harris added.

Harris said on Thursday, the task force, with the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office Emergency Services Unit, executed a warrant at the apartment resulting in the arrest of multiple subjects and the removal of more than 15 people from this location.

The following people were arrested:

Parrish Beverly, age 45, -- Criminal sale of controlled substance/fentanyl. Multiple charges are pending. He is being held until his arraignment on Friday, March 8.

Courtney Burke, age 23, -- was arrested on a warrant for her arrest by New York State Parole related to a robbery in Albany County. Burke was turned over to State Parole.

Latham Brent, age 42, was arrested on a warrant for burglary by the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department. Brent was turned over to the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department shortly after his arrest.

Bryan Rankin, age 27, was arrested on a warrant for larceny by the town of Poughkeepsie Police Department. Rankin was turned over to the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department shortly after his arrest.

Additional charges are pending in this case.

Anyone with information regarding this case or about any other individuals selling drugs in Dutchess County is urged to contact the Drug Task Force confidential tip line at 845-463-6040 or by sending an email to DrugTaskForceTips@gmail.com

