Drug Bust: Hudson Valley Man Nabbed With Cocaine, Guns, Police Say

Orange County resident Josias Rivera, age 30, of Monroe, was arrested on Thursday, May 11, at a home in Monroe.

As alleged in charging documents filed in court, on police officers executed a search warrant at a residence in Monroe. During the execution of the search warrant, the police recovered approximately 46 grams of cocaine, 7.5 grams of MDMA, a loaded ghost gun, a shotgun, ammunition, and a large quantity of cash, said Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler.

The search warrant was the culmination of a three-month multi-agency investigation into narcotics trafficking in the area, the DA's Office said.

District Attorney Hoovler thanked the Orange County Drug Task Force, and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office for their investigation which led to the arrest of Rivera.

“Often where we find the illegal narcotics trade, we find illegally possessed and dangerous weapons,” said Hoovler. “My office, together with our law enforcement partners, will continue to prioritize identifying drug dealers and seeking to hold them accountable.”

Rivera was charged with:

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree

Criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree.

He was arraigned and remanded to the Orange County Jail in lieu of bail.

