Drone, K9 Track Nanuet Man Who Attacked Father, Police Say

The incident took place in Rockland County around 9:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 11 in Nanuet after police responded to a report of two men fighting in the street.

According to Det. Norm Peters of the Clarkstown Police, an investigation found that the suspect argued with his father which turned physical inside their home. As the argument continued the son punched his father several times in the face.

Officers attempted to have both men exit the home through the front door, but the son stopped his father from leaving before he managed to leave through the back door and run to officers for help, Peters said.

The son fled the area into a wooded area, Peters said. Officers using a drone unit and K9 Shadow helped in the search and were quickly able to locate the wanted man in a marshy, wooded area where he was taken into custody.

Nanuet Community Ambulance Corp treated both men at the scene for injuries they claimed to have received during the initial altercation.

The 33-year-old male who is not being identified to prevent the victim from being identified, was charged with:

Criminal mischief

Assault

Unlawful imprisonment

He was arraigned and held without bail until a future court date.

If you are a victim, help is available. Center for Safety & Change (845) 634-3391, provides life-saving services to victims and survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking, and other crimes.

