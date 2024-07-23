Driver Injured After Car Overturns On Hudson Valley Roadway

The crash happened in Putnam County on Monday afternoon, July 22, when an Acura flipped on Milltown Road in the village of Brewster near the Connecticut border, according to the Brewster Fire Department.

Arriving first responders found the driver trapped inside the vehicle and were able to free her before taking her to Danbury Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash closed Milltown Road on Monday as the scene was cleared, the department said.

