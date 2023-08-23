Driver Failed To Yield Right Of Way In Fatal Hudson Valley Crash, Police Say

The collision took place in Orange County around 7 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 19 in Deerpark.

An investigation into the fatal crash revealed that the driver of the 2013 Toyota Tundra, identified as Michael Phillips, age 50, of the hamlet of Huguenot, was traveling south on Route 209 when he failed to yield the right of way and made a left hand turn in front of a 2000 Harley-Davidson that was traveling north on Route 209, said Trooper Steven Nevel, of the New York State Police.

David Castner, age 54, of Highland Lakes, New Jersey, the operator of the motorcycle, attempted to avoid the pick-up truck when the collision occurred, Nevel said.

The crash sent him flying underneath the pickup truck, police said.

Castner received medical attention from first responders before being transported to Garnet Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

Nevel said the investigation is ongoing and Phillips has not been charged to date.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.