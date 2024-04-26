Hudson Valley Woman Dies In House Fire Trying To Save Cats

The incident occurred in Dutchess County at 125 Reagans Mill Road in Dover around 5 a.m. on Thursday, April 25.

According to Capt. John Watterson of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office, Ellen R. Travis of Dover, died as a result of the fire and was pronounced dead at the scene.

"At this time, her death does not appear to be criminal in nature," Watterson said. "However, the investigation is continuing."

The Dutchess County Fire Investigation Division and the Dutchess County Medical Examiner’s Office responded and are investigating.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This remains a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

