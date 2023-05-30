Fair 54°

Double Fatal: 22-Year-Old Man, 14-Year-Old Girl Both Hit By Car In Region

Two pedestrians were struck and killed by a car while walking along a roadway in the early morning hours.

The area where the two pedestrians were struck and killed. Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash and Google Maps street view
Kathy Reakes
The crash took place in Sullivan County around 3 a.m., Monday, May 29, at 1524 Gulf Road in the town of Callicoon.

Trooper Steven Nevel said officers responded to the crash after the driver of the vehicle, identified as Alyssa Diaz, age 24, of Roscoe, notified police she had hit two people on Gulf Road.

An investigation revealed that Diaz was driving a 2012 Honda when she struck William Hardenberg, age 22, and a 14-year-old girl, both of Callicoon, Nevel said.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

