Donald Trump Found Guilty On All 34 Felony Counts In Historic Hush Money Trial

The historic verdict, the first adjudication and conviction of a sitting or former president, was reached shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday, May 30, after around 10 hours of deliberation.

Sentencing is scheduled for Thursday, July 11, just four days before the Republican convention.

The seven men and five women who made up the jury found Trump guilty on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree that were filed by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office in April 2023.

Prosecutors argued that Trump directed his former lawyer and their star witness, Michael Cohen, to wire $130,000 to Stormy Daniels' lawyer shortly before the 2016 election “to prevent her from publicizing a sexual encounter with the defendant.”

Daniels has claimed that she slept with Trump in 2006, while he was married to his current wife and former first lady, Melania Trump. Trump, however, has denied having a sexual relationship with Daniels and denied any wrongdoing in the case.

Cohen reportedly paid through a shell corporation he set up and funded through a bank in Manhattan. Trump then reimbursed him for the payment through a series of monthly checks that were processed by the Trump Organization and disguised as payments for legal services, prosecutors alleged.

While on the stand, Cohen testified that he made the $130,000 payment with Trump’s approval and that he was promised reimbursement, CNN reports.

Cohen pleaded guilty to making an illegal campaign contribution and was sentenced to three years in federal prison in December 2018.

Trump has acknowledged reimbursing Cohen, but has claimed he didn’t know what Cohen was doing, according to NBC News.

The former president notably did not testify in his own defense, despite repeatedly teasing that he may do so.

His conviction forces the country into an unprecedented scenario in which a former president, and the Republican Party’s presumptive nominee for 2024, finds himself facing possible prison time. Each of the 34 felony counts carries a sentence of up to four years behind bars and a $5,000 fine.

However, former Manhattan prosecutor Duncan Levin told CBS News that Trump is unlikely to see a jail cell, with house arrest or probation the more likely sentences.

This is a developing story.

