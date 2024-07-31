Divers Searching For Missing Swimmer At Greenwood Lake

The incident occurred in Orange County around 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 30, in the town of Warwick.

According to Mark Lieb with Rockland Video Productions, dive teams were called to the lake that straddles the New York/New Jersey border when a man disappeared underwater and never resurfaced.

Warwick Town Police Chief John Rader informed Lieb that the operation had transitioned from a rescue mission to a search and rescue mission.

This decision was made after crews from Orange, Rockland, and Passaic counties conducted a search for over three hours without finding the man.

The search is staged at DeFeo's Marina on Jersey Avenue in Warwick.

Rader could not say how or why the unidentified man was in the water.

An investigation is underway as the search continues.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

