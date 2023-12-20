Devastating East Coast Storm Leaves 5 Dead, Including NY Woman, 2 Missing

In upstate New York, 76-year-old MaryAnn Hyland died when her Chevrolet SUV became submerged in floodwaters in the village of Catskill in Greene County late Monday morning, Dec. 18, according to this Daily Voice report. Hyland was a resident of the hamlet of Leeds in Greene County.

In Hanover, Massachusetts, about 25 miles south of Boston, 89-year-old Robert Horky was killed after a tree fell on a small travel trailer he was in at around 9:45 a.m. Monday, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz said in a statement.

Allen "Ray" Nolt, age 73, died at a nearby hospital after his vehicle became submerged in the Conestoga River in West Earl Township, Pennsylvania, located about 12 miles north of Lancaster, according to this Daily Voice report.

In Windham, Maine, 40-year-old Troy Olson, age 40, was trying to clear a large pine tree that had fallen on the roof of his home when he was struck by a piece of another tree on Monday, according to WMTW, ABC 8 in Portland, Maine. Windham is located about 5 miles northwest of Portland.

About 80 miles north, in Fairfield, Maine, a man was killed after being struck by a downed tree he was removing with a tractor at around 3:35 p.m. Monday, according to NBC affiliate WCSH News Center Maine Channel 6 in Portland.

In western Maine, two people are missing after their car was swept away in floodwaters while they were attempting to cross a bridge from Mexico to Rumford, according to the Portland Press Herald.

The storm system originated in Florida and raced up the East Coast, hitting the Northeast with the heaviest rain overnight Sunday, Dec. 17 into Monday.

According to poweroutages.us, at around dawn on Monday, there were 150,000 outages in the Northeast, with the most in Connecticut, which had as many as 60,000 at one point.

