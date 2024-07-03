Days-Long Scattered Storm Chance Starts July 4th: Here's Latest Track, Timing

According to the National Weather Service, Wednesday, July 3, will have a mix of sun and clouds and a high temperature in the low 80s.

It will be partly sunny during the morning and the early afternoon on Thursday, July 4, Independence Day.

High humidity will make conditions ripe for thunderstorms, which will be possible, along with showers, from the early afternoon through the evening, especially inland farther north.

The National Weather Service issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement early Wednesday morning stating that "There is potential for a few thunderstorms July 4th afternoon into evening."

Residents in the region "should monitor the latest forecasts through the holiday," the statement noted.

Storms are less likely farther east, including eastern Long Island and eastern New England.

But even in areas where storms are less likely, viewing conditions for July 4th fireworks displays in the Northeast will be fair to poor. (See the image above from AccuWeather.com.)

Friday, July 5, will be mostly cloudy and warm.

The high temperature will be in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees, and scattered showers are expected from the afternoon through the evening.

Scattered thunderstorms are also possible during that time frame.

The next round of showers and storms is likely on Saturday, July 6, with the time frame starting in the early to mid-afternoon and lasting through the early evening.

The high temperature on Saturday will be in the low to mid-80s, with mostly cloudy skies.

There is some good news regarding the forecast for the end of the weekend, with mostly sunny skies predicted for Sunday, July 7.

The high temperature will be in the mid-80s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.