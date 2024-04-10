Daycare Commercial Casting Paid Roles Across Northeast

A commercial for highlighting the benefits of a daycare communication technology for parents and teachers is seeking talent for four roles, according to a casting notice.

The commercial is looking for people from Baltimore, Washington, DC, Philadelphia, New York City, Jersey City and Virginia Beach.

The roles include:

A female daycare owner between the ages of 30 and 50, a female daycare director between the ages of 25 and 50, a daycare teacher between the ages of 18 and 40, and the parent of a daycare child between the ages of 18 and 40.

The daycare owner and director should be "authoritative, authentic, friendly, good with kids and adults," according to the listing. The teacher should be "approachable, authentic, warm; loves being a teacher," while the parent should be "warm, authentic; enjoys being active in their child's education," according to the listing.

The role pays $650 for eight hours of work and will shoot in April. Travel and travel-related accommodations are not included, talent must be able to self-report to location, according to the listing.

Interested actors should submit a headshot and video reel. For more information, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.