Dangerous Storms Moving Eastward With Wind Gusts Up To 70 MPH Reported, Tornadoes Possible

Scattered storm activity, which began in the middle of the afternoon Tuesday, July 16, is expected to continue into the middle of the evening.

According to the National Weather Service, the primary threats are locally damaging wind gusts that can down trees and power lines, along with heavy rainfall.

Wind gusts of 70 miles per hour have been repeated from some of the stronger storms shown in red in the radar image of the region late Tuesday afternoon shown above.

"Please move to a safe interior place as these storms approach," the National Weather Service said.

A few tornadoes are also possible, along with small hail.

More severe weather is on track for Wednesday, July 17, ahead of an approaching cold front that "will lead to explosive thunderstorm development," according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys.

Wind gusts could be between 55 and 65 miles per hour on Tuesday and Wednesday.

To look at areas where severe storms are expected on Wednesday, click on the second image above.

High temperatures and humidity will lead to heat index values of around 100 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday.

After the cold front moves through, less humid air is expected for Thursday, July 18 with high temperatures in the mid-80s.

More afternoon and evening storms are possible.

Friday, July 19, will be sunny with a high temperature in the mid-80s.

The outlook for Saturday, July 20 calls for mostly sunny skies with temperatures again in the mid-80s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.