Cure For Loneliness? Robotic Pets Going Out To Thousands Of Socially Isolated NYers

Thousands of animatronic pets are on their way to older, socially isolated New Yorkers in an effort to combat what experts describe as a crisis of loneliness.

The state’s Office for the Aging (OFA) announced Sunday, June 3, that Rhode Island-based Ageless Innovation is delivering another 4,725 robotic pets and games to elderly adults through New York State’s aging network.

Since 2018, OFA has distributed more than 31,500 of the plush, lifelike pets, which are designed to make realistic sounds and movements, to those assessed as socially isolated and lonely.

A pilot study conducted in 2018 found that 70 percent of recipients reported a reduction or significant reduction in loneliness, plus a 75 percent decrease in pain.

The state’s intergenerational game project, Joy for All, includes Scrabble Bingo, Trivial Pursuit Generations, and Game of Life Generations. Through a partnership with Hasbro launched in 2023, the games have been tailored to an older crowd by featuring larger fonts and intergenerational gameplay and storylines.

“We’ve initiated multiple innovative solutions, bolstered by technology, to connect people, provide companionship, and significantly reduce isolation and its consequences,” said OFA Director Greg Olsen. “Proudly, I can say data shows our efforts are working and exceeding expectations. “

Studies have shown that social isolation and loneliness put older adults at an increased risk of a number of health issues, including high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, a weakened immune system, depression, cognitive decline, and even death, according to the National Council on Aging.

Learn more about New York’s Animatronic Pet Initiative, including eligibility, on the Office for the Aging website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.