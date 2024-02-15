29-Year-Old From Connecticut Focus Of Netflix Documentary On His Mom's Mysterious Death On Boat

Netflix said earlier this month the documentary will explore the mysteries surrounding Middlesex County native Nathan Carman, of Middletown, who was accused of killing his mother Linda Carman while on a fishing trip in 2016, and his grandfather, John Chakalos. three years earlier in 2013.

Carman, who died while in police custody last year, allegedly killed his mother while fishing off the coast of Rhode Island on the family boat.

Her body was never found and she was presumed dead. He then survived for a week in a life raft before being rescued, according to NBC News CT.

Officials said he killed his mother after depleting a $550,000 inheritance he received following the death of his grandfather.

Carman was charged with first-degree murder and fraud by federal prosecutors.

NBC said police also believed, Carman, who suffered from Asperger Syndrome, shot Chakalos, a wealthy real estate developer, in the head while he was asleep at his home in Hartford County in Windsor.

Netflix says the two deaths set off a war over the vast family fortune with Carman's aunts and other family members. The media company said they had "unprecedented access to family, friends and investigators."

Netflix describes the film as a "nautical thriller that explores intimate human mysteries about family, greed, perception, mental health, and the unpredictable mind of an enigmatic young man."

The untitled documentary does not have a release date yet.

