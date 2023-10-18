Overcast 50°

Crash Involving Orange County School Bus Ends With Bus, Vehicle On Fire

A crash between a Hudson Valley school bus and a car left both vehicles in flames.

Photo Credit: New York State Police
Kathy Reakes
The incident occurred in Orange County in the town of Wallkill around 9 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 17 on I-84.

Trooper Steven Nevel of the New York State Police said troopers from the Greenville barracks responded to a reported collision involving a Minisink Valley Central School District bus and a Hyundai Elantra on I-84 in the town of Wallkill. 

Shortly after troopers arrived on scene both the car and school bus became fully engulfed in fire. 

All occupants of both vehicles were safely out of the vehicles and on the shoulder of the roadway, Nevel said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the Hyundai rear-ended the bus. The bus was carrying students from the school’s volleyball team from a match with Our Lady of the Lourdes School back to Minisink. 

The cause of the collision is still under investigation. 

There appears to be no impairment involved, Nevel said.

There were no injuries from the collision and no one required medical attention.

