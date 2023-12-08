Covid-19: US Sees Surge In Hospitalizations, Deaths; Take These Steps, CDC Director Says

"COVID is starting to increase again after being stable for the last few weeks," Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Mandy Cohen said this week.

Nationwide, in the latest data for the week ending Saturday, Dec. 2, there was a 17.6 percent rise in COVID hospitalizations (a total of 22,513) and 25 percent increase in deaths. COVID accounted for three percent of deaths in America from Sunday, Nov. 26 to the end of last week.

In addition, the test positivity rate went up around one percent.

"To protect yourself and your family this holiday season," Cohen is urging Americans to take these steps:

Get updated COVID and flu vaccines, and an RSV vaccine if you're over age 60;

Use additional layers of prevention, such as avoiding people who are sick, washing your hands, improving ventilation, and wearing a mask if you have symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID;

If you do get sick, stay home so you don't spread germs to others, and get tested so you know what you have and can get treatment.

