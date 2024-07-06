Covid-19: NY Hospitalizations Well Above Same Period Last Year Amid Increase In Virus Activity

With social gatherings increasing during the summer months and high temperatures forcing people indoors, New York Gov. Kathy Hocul stated on Saturday, July 6, that New Yorkers should get tested if they have symptoms.

In addition, they should also follow the usual precautions, including current CDC guidance, stay current with COVID vaccines, and seek appropriate treatments if necessary.

“While we are well below the figures seen during the pandemic, we are closely monitoring activity regarding the latest variants,” Hochul said. “By following the guidance and taking simple precautions, New Yorkers can continue to enjoy a safe and healthy summer.”

While NY COVID hospitalizations are currently well above the rates seen at this time last year, but well below the rates seen during the same period in 2022.

On July 3, 2024, the seven-day average for newly reported COVID hospital admissions statewide was 0.72 per 100,000 residents.

On July 3, 2023, the seven-day average for newly reported COVID-19 hospital admissions statewide was 0.31 per 100,000 residents.

On July 3, 2022, the seven-day average for newly reported COVID-19 hospital admissions statewide was 1.66 per 100,000 residents.

"As people move indoors to escape the heat, transmission does increase," New York State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, "This is a good opportunity to remind people to improve indoor ventilation whenever possible.

"Additionally, the standing order I signed last year is still in effect, so anyone who would like an updated vaccine can get one at their pharmacy.”

The widespread availability of at home testing has resulted in a significant decline in tests being sent to labs.

Researchers at New York State’s Wadsworth Lab now rely more on wastewater analysis to monitor circulating COVID-19 lineages.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.