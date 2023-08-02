Covid-19: Hospitalizations In NY Increasing; Health Officials Urge Treatment Options

The latest data shows that COVID-related hospital admissions for the week ending Wednesday, Aug. 2, increased 22 percent over the previous week, according to the New York State Department of Health.

Hospitalizations are now at 0.6 per 100,000 residents on average, translating to more than 100 admissions per day.

During that same period, the number of reported COVID-19 cases were up 55 percent over the previous week, for an average of 824 reported cases per day across New York.

Health officials noted that most cases go unreported, so hospitalizations are a more reliable indicator. They added that there are currently no concerns with hospital bed capacity.

The uptick comes amid growing cases and hospitalizations reported across the United States after six months of steady declines, according to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC).

Nationwide, COVID-hospital admissions during the week ending Saturday, July 22, increased 10.3 percent over the previous week, according to CDC data.

In addition, visits to the emergency room were up more than 17 percent and the positive test percentage went up 1.3 percent.

One of the causes of the trend could be excessive heat, which is sending people indoors into air-conditioned settings.

“As we once again see an increase in cases of COVID-19 in the state, I urge all New Yorkers to remember COVID is a treatable disease,” State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said.

“COVID tests are easy to use as well as highly accurate. If you test positive, speak with a health care provider about treatment, which can prevent hospitalization and death.”

The US has seen increases in COVID each of the last three summers, and this year's increases in cases and hospitalizations are notably lower than the surge in the summer of 2022 fueled by the BA.5 Omicron subvariant.

Despite the new uptick, hospitalizations for COVID cases are still at a historic low since the pandemic began in March 2020, a CDC graph shows.

Symptoms of possible COVID-19 infection include:

Fever or chills

Cough

New loss of taste or smell

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

More information on COVID-19 vaccines, testing and treatment options can be found on the New York State Department of Health website.

