Covid-19: Here's How To Now Order Free At-Home Tests Through Mail

Every American household may order four of the tests starting Monday, Sept. 25 by visiting covid.gov/tests, the Department of Health and Human Services says.

But first, before throwing out tests past their expiration dates, HHS recommends visiting this page to see if expiration dates have been extended.

The news comes as a newly identified COVID-19 strain BA.2.86 strain, known as Pirola, with around 30 mutations, has now been identified in 10 states.

Currently, a new Omicron subvariant known as Eris, whose official name is EG.5, is accounting for most COVID cases nationwide, at 24.5 percent, according to estimates by the CDC.

