Covid-19: Here Are Symptoms For New Eris Subvariant Now Making Up Most US Cases

There were 10,320 hospitalizations for the week ending Saturday, Aug. 5, an increase of 14.3 percent from the 9,026 the week earlier.

With testing for the virus now at a low level, hospitalizations are the key metric for determining upticks in cases.

The new subvariant known as Eris, whose official name is EG.5, is now causing most cases nationwide, just ahead of the XBB.1.16 strain known as Arcturus, according to estimates by the CDC.

Arcturus was first identified in the winter. Eris began circulating in the spring.

Symptoms reported for Eris include:

Runny nose

Sneezing

Cough

Nausea

Sore throat

Fatigue

Headache

Muscle aches

Changes to or loss of sense of smell

Changes to or loss of sense of taste

Both Eris and Arcturus are offshoots of the highly contagious Omicron strain.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.