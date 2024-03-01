Covid-19: Change In Isolation Guidelines For Those Infected With Virus Announced By CDC

The agency said there is no longer a need to isolate for five days before returning to work or school in a statement issued Friday, March 1.

The CDC said it's making updates to the recommendations now because the US is seeing "far fewer hospitalizations and deaths associated with COVID-19 and because we have more tools than ever to combat flu, COVID, and RSV."

Three "core prevention tips" were also detailed by the CDC:

Staying up to date with vaccination to protect people against serious illness, hospitalization, and death. This includes flu, COVID-19, and RSV if eligible.

Practicing good hygiene by covering coughs and sneezes, washing or sanitizing hands often, and cleaning frequently touched surfaces.

Taking steps for cleaner air, such as bringing in more fresh outside air, purifying indoor air, or gathering outdoors.

“Today’s announcement reflects the progress we have made in protecting against severe illness from COVID-19,” said CDC Director Dr. Mandy Cohen. “However, we still must use the commonsense solutions we know work to protect ourselves and others from serious illness from respiratory viruses—this includes vaccination, treatment, and staying home when we get sick.”

The view the updated respiratory guidelines, visit this page from the CDC.

