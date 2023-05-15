Fair 73°

Cover Girl: Hudson Valley's Own Martha Stewart Makes Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue History

Despite already becoming a household name through her cookbooks, magazines, and television shows, Northern Westchester resident Martha Stewart is making history yet again by becoming the oldest model to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue. 

Martha Stewart Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Gage Skidmore
Ben Crnic
The 81-year-old globally-known businesswoman, television personality, and now model was revealed to be on the issues' cover on Monday, May 15 by the iconic magazine. 

She is the oldest-ever Swimsuit Issue cover model, according to the magazine. 

A resident of Northern Westchester, Stewart currently calls the Bedford hamlet of Katonah home. She's also had homes on Long Island, in East Hampton, and in Fairfield County, in Westport.

Since rising to fame in the 1980s, Stewart has created a media empire through her cookbooks, her magazine, "Martha Stewart Living," and numerous television shows, including "Martha Gardens," "Martha Cooks," and "Martha Holidays," which she currently hosts on Roku. 

In addition to her work, Stewart is also a mother and grandmother. 

Stewart is one of four women featured on different covers of this year's Swimsuit Issue, along with Megan Fox, Kim Petras, Brooks Nader.

All the covers, including Stewart's, are shown here at SI.com.

