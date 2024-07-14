Costco Raising Membership Fees In US, Canada

Costco opened the release sharing a June sales growth in the US of 5.6%, which is higher than the past 44 weeks of just 4.4%, the company experienced a decrease in revenue internationally.

On the heels of sharing that news, the company made the announcement about raising the membership fees in both the US and Canada beginning Sept. 1.

Annual memberships are rising $5 making them $65, while premium memberships will increase $10 going to $130 a year. The Executive Membership will increase from $1,000 to $1,250., or a 2% increase. "The fee increases will impact around 52 million memberships, a little over half of which are Executive," as noted in the release.

Costco currently operates 882 warehouses, including 609 in the United States and Puerto Rico, and 108 in Canada.

