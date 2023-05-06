Shallow Fog 48°

Cool Start To Month Will Be Followed By Change In Weather Pattern

After a cool start to the month, temperatures will finally rebound following a days-long unsettled stretch of unseasonably cool temperatures coupled with scattered showers.

A return to more seasonable temperatures is on tap for starting this weekend.
It will be sunny Saturday, May 6 with a high temperature in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees and light winds, the National Weather Service said.

Sunday, May 7 will be mostly sunny for much of the day with a high temperature in the low 70s.

Clouds will increase in the afternoon and there will be a chance for showers late Sunday evening into the early overnight hours.

It will be even warmer on Monday, May 8 with mostly sunny skies and a high temperature of around 75 degrees.

