Contractor Accused Of Scamming Thousands From Couple In Region

Sullivan County resident David Gizinski, age 37, of Liberty and the owner of Gizinski Construction, was arrested on Friday, Feb. 16 for the incident in November 2023.

According to Undersheriff Eric Chaboty of the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, Gizinski received $13,656.38 from a Grahamsville couple as a 50 percent down payment for a roofing job.

The victims could not contact Gizinski after he took their money and never started the work, Chaboty said.

Gizinski was arraigned before Neversink Town Justice Michael Scagnelli and released under New York State’s bail reform law on his own recognizance.

He is due back in the Town of Neversink Court on Tuesday, March 19.

Sullivan County Sheriff Mike Schiff urges citizens to screen contractors carefully before giving them money.

“Do your research, look at internet reviews and social media to see what other people’s experiences have been with a contractor that you are thinking of hiring," Schiff said. “If a contractor wants full payment in advance or asks you to give them a positive review before they even start the job, that’s a red flag”.

The department is asking anyone who has been a victim of Gizinski to call the Sheriff’s Office at 845-794-7100.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.