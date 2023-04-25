Construction Worker Seriously Injured After 20-Foot Fall In Hudson Valley

The incident took place in Orange County around 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 25 in the town of Highland Falls on Owens Farm Road.
According to the Highland Falls Police Chief Frank Basile, a construction worker was working on a second-floor roof when he fell 20 to 30 feet to the first-floor roof area.
The worker had to be rescued by firefighters using a basket in a technical rescue, police said.
The man was transported by helicopter to an area hospital with serious injuries, the chief said.
The department was assisted by:
- Town of Highland Falls Fire Department
- Highland Falls EMS
- West Point Fire Department
- Fort Montgomery Fire Department
