11-Year-Old Girl Struck, Killed By Car In Region

The incident occurred in Sullivan County around 8:50 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 4, on Route 52 in the Lava area of the town of Tusten.

The girl, identified as Delana Weyandt of Lave by her big sister Sophia Weyandt, said the accident occurred as they were "walking, and we went to cross the road safely.

"We looked both ways and held each other's hand," Sophia said in a GoFundMe. "A driver came speeding, and before I could move her, it was too late. He hit her."

Sophia said her sister died in her arms: "I tried so hard to do what I could, learning from school."

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office has not returned calls or emails regarding the accident or whether the driver was charged.

Sophia said the family will use the money raised to bury her sister.

"She was such a sweet soul and was taken too early," she added.

To donate to the fund, click here.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.