Comedian Kathy Griffin Set To Perform Stand-Up Show In Hudson Valley

The 63-year-old Emmy winner is set to perform two shows in the Empire State as part of her new stand-up tour, “My Life on the PTSD List.”

Griffin will first play in Westchester County, at Tarrytown’s Music Hall at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 22.

After that she’ll appear on Long Island, at Huntington’s Paramount theater at 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 24.

It marks the second major US tour for Griffin since she was all but blacklisted from the entertainment industry after being photographed holding a ketchup-covered replica of former President Donald Trump’s severed head in May 2017.

Following the scandal, CNN fired Griffin from co-hosting its New Year’s Eve broadcast with Anderson Cooper and all of her remaining tour dates were canceled.

The incident also sparked an investigation by the Department of Justice and landed the comedian on the No-Fly list for two months, according to Griffin.

Known for controversial statements and making fun of her fellow celebrities, Griffin has released 20 comedy specials since 1996.

Her hit Bravo reality show, “My Life on the D List,” won her two Primetime Emmy Awards in 2007 and 2008. She also won a Grammy Award for her comedy album, Calm Down Gurrl, in 2013.

Griffin's latest tour kicks off Friday, Feb. 2, in Des Moines, Iowa.

Click here for ticket information.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.