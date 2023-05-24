Cold Front Will Bring Line Of Showers, Possible Storms, Followed By Shift In Temps

Ahead of the late-day arrival of the front on Wednesday, May 24, skies will be mainly clear, according to the National Weather Service. The high temperature will be in the mid-70s.

A line of showers will accompany the front, with a slight chance of thunderstorms, late Wednesday afternoon into the early evening.

The front will sweep southward, causing a sharp drop in temperatures, starting in areas farther north and inland and continuing in the evening into Thursday, May 25. (See the image above from AccuWeather.com.)

Temperatures will be between 5 and 10 degrees below the normal average Thursday, with highs in the mid-60s.

Getaway day for Memorial Day weekend on Friday, May 26 will be dry, with mainly sunny skies and a high temperature in the low-70s.

A coastal storm on track for the weekend is currently projected to track south and mainly affect the mid-Atlantic states.

"For now at least, the Memorial Day weekend looks to be dry in New York City and Boston," according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Dean DeVore.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

