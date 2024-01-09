Cleared For Takeoff: Breeze Airways Expands Service Through Hudson Valley

Breeze Airways, which began operations in 2021, is once again expanding its ever-growing service by adding another destination from White Plains, the company announced on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

The new flights from Westchester County Airport will fly non-stop to the Raleigh-Durham Airport in North Carolina.

Though available to book now through the Breeze Airways website, the flights will officially take off on Fridays and Mondays starting on Friday, May 3.

Founded by JetBlue CEO David Neeleman, Breeze Airways promotes itself as the only “nice, low-cost carrier,” offering ticket prices starting at around $60.

Breeze started as a regional airline serving the Eastern and Southern US. Ever since, the brand has expanded quickly, and now boasts coast-to-coast service in 46 cities across 26 states.

From publication through Monday, Jan. 15, Breeze is offering customers a 35-percent-off discount for all travel – including the new stops from Westchester – through Wednesday, May 22 by using the code “GETFRESH” at checkout.

Passengers can start booking trips to the new North Carolina stop from White Plains now, as well as all of the destinations from the area, online here of by using the Breeze mobile app.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.