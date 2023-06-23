Fog/Mist 68°

Child Sex Abuse: Rockland County Man Nabbed For Assaulting Juvenile, Police Say

A 56-year-old Hudson Valley man has been charged with child sex abuse following an investigation.

Kathy Reakes
Rockland County resident William Kwiecinski of Stony Point was arrested on Tuesday, June 20 after police were made aware of a complaint from Orange County and the town of Montgomery.

According to Stony Point Police Lt. Greg Becker, Kwiecinski had sexual contact with a juvenile in August 2022.

He was charged with sex abuse and endangering the welfare of a child while in Stony Point, Becker said.

Kwiecinski was released on a $10,000 bail and is set to return to court in July.

