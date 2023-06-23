Child Sex Abuse: Rockland County Man Nabbed For Assaulting Juvenile, Police Say

Rockland County resident William Kwiecinski of Stony Point was arrested on Tuesday, June 20 after police were made aware of a complaint from Orange County and the town of Montgomery.

According to Stony Point Police Lt. Greg Becker, Kwiecinski had sexual contact with a juvenile in August 2022.

He was charged with sex abuse and endangering the welfare of a child while in Stony Point, Becker said.

Kwiecinski was released on a $10,000 bail and is set to return to court in July.

