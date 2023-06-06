Child Sex Abuse: Hudson Valley Man Charged With Assault Of Minor Under 13

Orange County resident Liberio Nieto, age 28, of the city of Middletown, was arrested on Tuesday, June 6 by the New York State Police Child Abuse Unit.

Working in conjunction with Orange County Child Protective Services, state police received allegations regarding an adult male engaging in sexual conduct with a child less than thirteen years old, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

The investigation led to the arrest of Nieto, who was charged with predatory sexual assault of a child. Nieto was processed through the state police barracks in Middletown and remanded to the Orange County Jail.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, June 9.

Anyone who feels they were a victim of Nieto or knows of someone who may have been a victim is asked to contact the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Middletown at 845-344-5300 and reference SJS number 11454075

