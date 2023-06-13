Child Sex Abuse: Hudson Valley Man Charged After Allegations Surface

Orange County resident Sergio Lucero, age 40, of the village of Monroe, was arrested on Sunday, June 11 by the New York State Police.

The State Police Child Abuse Unit working in conjunction with Orange County Child Protective Services received allegations regarding Lucero engaging in sexual conduct with a child less than 15 years old, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

An investigation led to the arrest of Lucero who was formally charged with felony criminal sex act second-degree and endangering the welfare of a child, Nevel said.

Lucero was arraigned and remanded to Orange County Jail in lieu of $7,500 cash bail.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information related to this crime or you believe you may also be a victim, please contact State Police Middletown at 845-344-5300.

