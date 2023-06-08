Child Porn: Hudson Valley Man Charged After Images Found On Devices

Orange County resident Jeffrey M. Rubin, age 56, of the town of Hamptonburgh, was arrested on Thursday, June 8 following a search of his home.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel, state police initiated an investigation of Rubin after receiving a tip on the hotline.

During a warrant search of his home on Monday, May 5, Nevel said police found numerous electronic devices containing images of child pornography.

Rubin was charged with:

Promoting the sexual performance of a child under 17

Possession of obscene sexual performance by a child

He was arraigned in the Middletown City Court and bail was set in the amount of $1,000 cash/$5,000 bond. He was remanded to Orange County Jail.

