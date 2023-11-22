Child Porn Arrest: Man Traded Videos, Photos Online In Orange County, DA Says

Orange County resident James Harris, of Goshen, age 71, was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 21 in connection with a child pornography investigation, Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler announced.

According to Hoovler's office, Harris traded online in child pornography, which included both videos and photos of children who were engaged in sexual activity with adults. This activity was then flagged by the DA's Office's Digital Forensics Unit, which used specialized investigative techniques to identify the transfer of the files.

When the activity was identified by the forensics unit, officials then worked with the Village of Goshen Police Department to locate the source of the pornography. Eventually, a judicially authorized search warrant was executed at Harris's home, where authorities seized cell phones, tablets, and computers on which child pornography was found, according to the DA's Office.

Harris was later charged with possessing a sexual performance by a child. As a result of bail reform laws, this offense is not eligible for bail and instead, Harris was issued a desk appearance ticket returnable for a future court date.

Hoovler commented on the case, saying, "Children are the most vulnerable and innocent of victims. It requires the coordinated and dedicated efforts of law enforcement to track down child pornography that is possessed and disseminated in our community."

"Those who choose to engage in this behavior should take heed that we will not cease in our pursuit of these crimes," he added.

Anyone with any additional information regarding the case or Harris is asked to call the Village of Goshen Police Department at 845-294-7988.

