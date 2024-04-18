Child Ingested Cocaine At NY Home Where MMA Fighter Dad Killed Daughter, DA Says

Police were called to a Schenectady residence on Elmer Avenue near Poplar Street at around 3 a.m. Sunday, April 14, for a young girl who was unconscious and not breathing.

Medics pronounced the girl dead a short time later.

An investigation found that the girl’s father, 33-year-old Robert Buskey, starved her of food and water for at least four days before her death, WRGB reports, citing court documents.

Buskey was arrested on suspicion of second-degree manslaughter and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He was jailed without bail following his arraignment in Schenectady City Court.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Schenectady County District Attorney’s Office confirmed to Daily Voice that a 3-year-old child who lives at the home tested positive for cocaine.

It was not immediately clear whether the surviving child was in the custody of Child Protective Services (CPS) or a relative. No other details were made public.

Buskey is classified as a super heavyweight mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter and has fought in several competitions in the Albany area, according to his Tapology profile. His last fight was in February 2019.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.